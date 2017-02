MOSCOW Russia will this week sign deals with Indonesia to supply unspecified arms and for ammunition to be manufactured under license, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Tuesday.

He said the deals would be signed at a Russia-ASEAN summit in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi later this week and that President Vladimir Putin would receive Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Sochi on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Alexander Winning)