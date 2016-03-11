Down in polls, France's Le Pen targets immigration for boost
PARIS Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen sought on Tuesday to turn the debate in the final week of France's presidential election to immigration as she tried to reverse a dip in polls.
MOSCOW The first delivery of Russia's S-300 missile defence system to Iran will take place in August or September this year, RIA news agency on Friday quoted Sergei Chemezov, the head of Russia's industrial conglomerate Rostec, as saying.
RIA quoted an unnamed source earlier as saying that first S-300 missiles would be shipped to Iran already in February.
PARIS Two men arrested in Marseille on Tuesday planned an "imminent and violent attack" ahead of the first round of France's presidential election on Sunday, authorities said.