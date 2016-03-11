Russian S-300 anti-missile rocket system move along a central street during a rehearsal for a military parade in Moscow May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin

MOSCOW The first delivery of Russia's S-300 missile defence system to Iran will take place in August or September this year, RIA news agency on Friday quoted Sergei Chemezov, the head of Russia's industrial conglomerate Rostec, as saying.

RIA quoted an unnamed source earlier as saying that first S-300 missiles would be shipped to Iran already in February.

