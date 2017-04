Russian Sukhoi Su-30SM Flanker-C fighters and Su-35S Super-Flanker fighters fly in formation over the Red Square during the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Host Photo Agency/RIA Novosti

MOSCOW Russia will send the first S-300 air defence missile system to Iran on Thursday, Russia's RIA state news agency reported on Wednesday quoting an unidentified source.

The missile system will be delivered under the terms of an earlier contract.

(Reporting by Ekaterina Golubkova, writing by Maria Tsvetkova, editing by Christian Lowe)