Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) meets with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

MOSCOW Russia is considering providing two loans worth $7 billion (4.61 billion pound) in total to Iran, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in Moscow on Thursday.

Russia's state Vnesheconombank (VEB) and Iran's central bank are in talks on 2 billion euro loan to Iran, while Russia and Iran are also in talks over intergovernmental loan from Russia to Iran worth $5 billion, Novak told reporters.

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)