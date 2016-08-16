A still image, taken from video footage and released by Russia's Defence Ministry on August 16, 2016, shows a Russian Tupolev Tu-22M3 long-range bomber based in Iran dropping off bombs at an unknown location in Syria. Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via Reuters

Admiral Ali Shamkhani, Iran's Supreme National Security Council Director, speaks to the media after his arrival at Damascus airport, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Harir

A still image, taken from video footage and released by Russia's Defence Ministry on August 16, 2016, shows a Russian Tupolev Tu-22M3 long-range bomber based in Iran, flying after bombs were dropped off, at an unknown location in Syria. Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via Reuters

DUBAI The head of Iran's National Security Council said on Tuesday that Tehran and Moscow are sharing facilities to fight against terrorism, after Russia confirmed that its long-range bombers based in Iran had struck targets inside Syria.

"Iranian-Russian cooperation in the fight against terrorism in Syria is a strategic one and we share our potential and facilities in this field," Ali Shamkhani was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA.

Russia has deployed Tupolev-22 bombers at an air base near the Iranian city of Hamadan to carry out air strikes against militants in Syria.

