South Korea police says no explosives found at Samsung Life HQ
SEOUL South Korean authorities found no explosives at the headquarters of Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd in Seoul, police said on Friday.
MOSCOW Russian will start the delivery of S-300 air defence missile systems to Iran in "the nearest time", RIA news agency quoted Russia's Foreign Ministry as saying on Monday.
The Islamic Republic is also displaying interest in buying more advanced, S-400 missile systems, but no negotiations are being conducted at the moment on this matter, the agency reported.
BERLIN A German judge authorised on Thursday the arrest of a 26-year-old Iraqi man detained after an attack on a bus carrying players of a soccer team, and prosecutors said they believed he was a member of Islamic State.