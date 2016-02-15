Russian S-300 anti-missile rocket system move along a central street during a rehearsal for a military parade in Moscow in this May 4, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin

MOSCOW Russian will start the delivery of S-300 air defence missile systems to Iran in "the nearest time", RIA news agency quoted Russia's Foreign Ministry as saying on Monday.

The Islamic Republic is also displaying interest in buying more advanced, S-400 missile systems, but no negotiations are being conducted at the moment on this matter, the agency reported.

