MOSCOW Russia has completed the delivery of S-300 air defence missile systems to Iran, RIA news agency quoted Russia's state arms export agency as saying on Thursday.

Russia's agreement to provide Iran with S-300 has sparked concern in Israel. Moscow cancelled the contract to deliver S-300s to Iran in 2010 under pressure from the West.

Russian President Vladimir Putin lifted that self-imposed ban in April 2016, following an interim agreement that paved the way for last year's full nuclear deal.

Russia delivered the first parts of S-300, the missile tubes and radar equipment, to Iran in April 2016.

