MOSCOW Russia is considering buying 40 tonnes of heavy water from Iran, Interfax news agency cited the Russian Foreign Ministry as saying on Monday.

Under last year's landmark nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, Tehran is responsible for reducing its stock of heavy water which is a component of making nuclear weapons and producing nuclear energy.

It is not radioactive and the nuclear deal gives Iran the right to sell, dilute or dispose of it under certain conditions.

