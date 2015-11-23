TEHRAN Long-term supply contracts, the backbone of Moscow's gas deals with most European clients, should stay in place and not be replaced with an alternative mechanism, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

Speaking during the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Summit in Tehran, Putin also said that Russia planned to supply Asia with 128 billion cubic metres of gas per year.

Russian energy giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) has begun experimenting, selling some of its gas at spot tenders amid talk that it might increase a spot element in some contracts in future as well.

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn)