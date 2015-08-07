UNITED NATIONS The United States is very concerned about reports that the head of Iran's elite military Quds Force, who is subject to a United Nations travel ban, recently visited Russia, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power said on Friday.

"These are very concerning reports but we are still tracking down the facts," Power told reporters after a U.N. Security Council meeting on Syria.

Qassem Soleimani, chief of the force which is an overseas arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, has been subject to an international travel ban and asset freeze by the U.N. Security Council since 2007.

Two U.S. security sources earlier confirmed a media report that Soleimani visited Russia in July.

