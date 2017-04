Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (L) stands at the frontline during offensive operations against Islamic State militants in the town of Tal Ksaiba in Salahuddin province March 8, 2015. Picture taken March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

MOSCOW A meeting between Vladimir Putin and Qassem Soleimani, the commander of foreign operations for Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards, is not on the Russian president's agenda, RIA news agency quoted a Kremlin spokesman as saying on Friday.

Three sources told Reuters on Friday that Soleimani had flown to Moscow for talks with Russia's military and leadership.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)