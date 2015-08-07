DUBAI The head of Iran's military Quds Force visited Russia and held talks with senior Russian officials, an Iranian official said on Friday.

The official, who declined to be identified, said the visit to Moscow by Qassem Soleimani took place in the second half of July. The talks covered regional and bilateral issues and the delivery to Iran of S-300 surface-to-air missiles and other weaponry.

Soleimani, chief of the force which is an overseas arm of the Revolutionary Guards, has been subject to an international travel ban and asset freeze by the U.N. Security Council since 2007.

