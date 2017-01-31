Dozens killed and wounded in attack on regional Afghanistan police HQ - officials
KABUL Dozens of people were killed or wounded when as many as five suicide bombers attacked a police headquarters in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, officials said.
MOSCOW Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will visit Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in March, the TASS news agency quoted the Iranian embassy in Moscow as saying on Tuesday.
LISBON A forest fire in central Portugal killed at least 19 people on Saturday, most of them occupants of various vehicles that were on the road and caught in the blaze, an official said in televised remarks.
BOGOTA Three women were killed and nine wounded after an explosive device detonated in a restroom in a busy upscale shopping center in Colombia's capital on Saturday.