Iran's Rouhani to visit Oman and Kuwait
DUBAI Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will visit Oman and Kuwait on Wednesday, state media reported, in his first visit to the Gulf Arab states since taking power in 2013.
GORKI, Russia Iraq has signed contracts in recent months to buy more than $4.2 billion worth of weapons from Russia, according to a document issued on Tuesday at a meeting between Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.
The contracts were signed during visits to Russia by Iraq's acting defence chief in April, July and August, the document showed. It gave no details about the deals.
ISTANBUL Turkish police detained more than 500 people on Monday in operations across Turkey targeting suspects linked with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group, state-run Anadolu news agency reported.
WASHINGTON Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, preparing for his first meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House, will work with advisers on Tuesday to align Israeli and U.S. thinking on the Middle East and ensure "no gaps" remain.