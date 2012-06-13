MOSCOW A Russian newspaper editor said on Wednesday he had ordered a prominent reporter to leave the country after he received death threats from the country's chief investigator.

Dmitry Muratov, editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta, Russia's top investigative publication, told Reuters his deputy Sergei Sokolov faced threats from Alexander Bastrykin, Chairman of Russia's Investigative Committee.

"I ordered him to leave the country," Muratov said by telephone.

In an open letter to Bastrykin, published in Novaya Gazeta, Muratov said the incident followed a public argument between the journalist and an official at a meeting of committee in southern Russia to which Sokolov was invited to take part.

Muratov said the two argued over an opinion piece written by Sokolov in Novaya Gazeta in which the reporter alleged that Bastrykin and other top officials including President Vladimir Putin worked in the interests of criminal gangs.

The investigators earlier said that many journalists had confused a man who was released by a court in southern Russia for his namesake who was allegedly involved in murders and is awaiting trial.

Muratov said at the meeting Sokolov had apologised for the "emotional excesses" but Bastrykin did not accept the apologies.

Muratov said that back in Moscow Bastrykin's bodyguards seated the reporter in a car and drove him to a suburban forest for a one-to-one meeting with their boss.

"You know that the tough truth is that in an emotionally charged state you threatened my deputy's life. And even made a bad joke, noting that you will be investigating the case," Muratov wrote.

Life News Internet portal posted on Wednesday a voice recording of the first meeting at which irritated Bastrykin gave a public dressing down to the reporter.

"You accused me of entering a criminal conspiracy with the mafia," Bastrykin is heard in the recording as saying. "You want to get away with some apologies. In Tsarist times people were called to duel for this."

CLOSE TO PUTIN

The scene, as described by Muratov, reminded Russians of the kidnapping methods used by criminal gangs in the 1990s and created public outrage even among the government's loyalists, adding to the pressure from anti-Kremlin street protests.

"My opinion is that Bastrykin should resign," Alexander Khinshtein, a prominent parliament member from the pro-Kremlin United Russia party, wrote in his blog. There was no comment from Bastrykin's office.

The Investigative Committee was created in 2011 as part of ex-President Dmitry Medvedev's drive to create a Russian version of U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). It reports directly to the president and handles many high profile cases.

Bastrykin studied law at St. Petersburg University the same year as Putin and is seen as a member of his close entourage. Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin had learned about the incident from mass media but declined further comment.

Sokolov, a veteran reporter, also led an internal investigation into the unsolved murder of another Novaya Gazeta's journalist and Kremlin critic Anna Politkovskaya who was killed on October 7, 2006.

Rights groups say 19 journalists, five of them from Novaya Gazeta, have been victims of contract killings in Russia since 2000, the year Putin was first elected president, and none of the masterminds of the murders has been jailed.

A group of journalists attempted to protest outside the Investigative Committee office in Moscow in solidarity with Sokolov and Novaya Gazeta on Wednesday, but were detained by police.

(Reporting by Gleb Bryanski; Editing by Jon Hemming)