A police officer guards the road in front of the Penal Colony 7, where Mikhail Khodorkovsky was held at, in the village of Segezha near the Finnish border, 300 km (200 miles) south of the Arctic Circle December 20, 2013. Former oil tycoon Khodorkovsky left Russia for Germany after his release from prison on Friday following a presidential pardon, the Russian federal prison service said. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Jailed Russian former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky stands in the defendants' cage before the start of a court session in Moscow in this December 28, 2010 file photograph. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/Files

MOSCOW Former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky left Russia for Germany after his release from prison on Friday following a presidential pardon, the Russian federal prison service said.

The prison service said on its website that Khodorkovsky had requested documents enabling him to leave the country and left on a flight for Germany.

The German foreign office said it could not comment immediately.

