Aslan Cherkesov (centre L) sits in a glass-walled cage during his trial at a court in Moscow October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW A Moscow court sentenced a Muslim man from the North Caucasus Friday to 20 years in a high-security prison for the killing of an ethnic Russian after a trial that highlighted racial tension in Russia.

The judge sentenced Aslan Cherkesov eight days after a jury convicted him of murdering Yegor Sviridov, a soccer fan whose shooting in a street fight last December sparked some of Moscow's worst ethnic violence since the Soviet collapse.

Cherkesov's sentencing comes a week before demonstrations in Moscow and other cities on a holiday honouring Russia's history, an occasion nationalists will use to air criticism of ethnic minorities and labour migration.

Analysts say rising nationalism and ethnic tension is one of the biggest threats to the stability that Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, who plans to return to the presidency in a vote next March, casts as his main achievement.

Neo-nationalist groups have been swelling in size in Russia, which is home to around 20 million Muslims, or a seventh of the population.

And with a combustible mix of disenchanted Slavic youths and Muslim labour migrants from both Russia's North Caucasus and ex-Soviet Central Asia, Moscow has become a focal point for racist violence in recent years.

With high unemployment and an Islamist insurgency raging across the North Caucasus -- which includes Chechnya, the site of two devastating post-Soviet separatist wars -- many people from the region travel to the capital in search of jobs.

Sviridov's death and the release of some of his alleged attackers brought thousands of nationalist youths onto the streets of central Moscow, where they attacked non-Slavic looking passersby.

On October 20, a Moscow City Court jury found Cherkesov guilty of murder and convicted five co-defendants, all also from the predominantly Muslim North Caucasus, of lesser crimes.

The co-defendants were given 5-year prison terms Friday.

The jury said Cherkesov and his companions were guilty of starting the fight and beating Sviridov's friends.

The 20-year sentence for Sviridov was close to the 23 years prosecutors had requested after the jury said the defendants did not deserve leniency.

A shorter sentence might have been seized upon by racists as cause for anger and added to tension during the November 4 "Russian March" demonstrations.

Nationalists themselves have said they suspect the trial and sentencing were timed to appease them ahead of the planned rallies.

Five other suspected nationalists on trial in a separate court for allegedly participating in the December violence were expected to be sentenced later Friday.

(Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Alison Williams)