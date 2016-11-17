U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
MOSCOW Kremlin was expecting "signals" from the team of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in order to establish contacts with the future administration, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Thursday.
"It is not clear yet, whom we should contact informally," he said. "We are waiting for signals."
Ushakov said he did not rule out contacts with Trump's team before his inauguration in January.
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Maria Tsvetkova)
BEIJING China may be testing a new, long-range air-to-air missile that could take out early warning aircraft and aerial refuelling aircraft, a state-run newspaper said on Thursday, after pictures of the new missile surfaced online.
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.