A woman passes a billboard showing a pictures of US president-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Danilovgrad, Montenegro, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic

MOSCOW Kremlin was expecting "signals" from the team of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in order to establish contacts with the future administration, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Thursday.

"It is not clear yet, whom we should contact informally," he said. "We are waiting for signals."

Ushakov said he did not rule out contacts with Trump's team before his inauguration in January.

