MOSCOW Alexei Kudrin's sudden departure on Monday after 11 years as finance minister could hardly come at a worse time as Russia contends with capital flight, turmoil on financial markets and growing oil-price risks.

Kudrin brought Russia back from the trauma of default and devaluation in 1998, running a string of budget surpluses and building an oil-funded war chest of $200 billion (128.6 billion pounds) that helped stave off the shock of the 2008 financial crisis.

In that time, the mild-mannered economist won the respect of financial markets while keeping the ear of Vladimir Putin, the man he helped bring into the Kremlin and who, in return, handed him the job of finance minister in May 2000.

That special relationship has now fallen victim to the power dynamics of Russia's ruling 'tandem', under which Putin will regain the presidency next March and his protege Dmitry Medvedev will assume his job as prime minister.

Kudrin, 50, had harboured ambitions to become premier and made it clear on Sunday that he would not serve in a cabinet headed by Medvedev, whose achievements as president since 2008 pale in the eyes of many to his.

"It's difficult to see how Kudrin's resignation can be anything but market-negative," said Neil Shearing, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, a private-sector think tank in London.

"For all Medvedev's warm words on the need to progress market reforms, Kudrin has arguably been more influential in rebuilding Russia's balance sheet from the ashes of the 1998 rouble crisis."

Analysts and economists expressed shock at Kudrin's abrupt departure, days before the deadline for the government to submit a budget to parliament that would balance only if oil prices rise to $116 per barrel next year.

Liberal economist Sergei Guriev, rector of the New Economic School in Moscow, said he had "no clue" who might replace Kudrin. "He is unique as he understands economics (and) sticks to his principles," Guriev told Reuters.

MARKET NEGATIVE

Private-sector economists were unanimous in saying that Kudrin's ousting would undermine market sentiment that has been battered by the sovereign debt crisis in Europe and a bleak outlook for the global economy.

Political uncertainty has already led more than $50 billion in capital to leave Russia over the past 12 months, as affluent Russians hedge themselves against the risk of a shift to a more authoritarian model of Kremlin capitalism.

The rouble has slipped by 15 percent against the dollar since early August, while stocks on Monday touched their lowest since July 2010.

Bond spreads have widened too, while banks turned to the central bank for increased liquidity via repo auctions as funding strains emerge in market conditions that are starting to draw comparisons with 2008.

"Rather than help capital flow back to Russia, as we hoped might be encouraged by the decision of the presidency on Saturday, this will add to negative pressure," said Charles Robertson, chief economist at Renaissance Capital.

In the eyes of investors, Kudrin has fought a heroic rearguard action against other politicians keen to dole out Russia's oil wealth to sponsor prestige projects whose economic and social benefits are open to question.

Kudrin himself warned in an interview with Reuters on September 13 that Russia would face a "really difficult scenario" if, as he expects, oil prices fall to $60 for six months at some point in the next few years.

Kudrin's agenda of privatisation, reforms to state pensions and taxes are all vital if Russia is to maintain its balance-sheet prowess and achieve investment-led growth that, with the right policy mix, could reach 6 percent, economists argue.

"Kudrin is known for being ready to take unpopular, yet necessary, structural measures," said Alexander Morozov, chief economist at HSBC in Moscow.

"We observe the president's inclination to back modernisation with large new budgetary spending that Russia can hardly afford, even with high oil prices."

NO OBVIOUS REPLACEMENT

Analysts say Kudrin could yet make a comeback at Russia's central bank, or join Putin in an advisory role in the Kremlin. But the path back to government will probably remain blocked unless Medvedev stumbles in his transition to the premiership.

Any replacement is likely to be an interim figure who lacks the clout of Kudrin, who also held the cabinet rank of deputy prime minister, to see Russia through to a change of government when Putin formally assumes the presidency next May.

That will make it difficult to curb spending that is already projected to grow by more than 20 percent a year through 2014 while, after stripping out energy revenues, the budget deficit will remain above 10 percent of gross domestic product.

"Putin seems to have decided that Kudrin's head was a price to be paid to ensure his smooth succession back to the presidency," said Tim Ash, emerging markets economist at RBS in London.

"He now needs to find a capable replacement to manage the finance ministry in difficult global market conditions, and in the run up to elections.

"The market will now fear that relative fiscal prudence, for which Kudrin was seen as a linchpin, will go out the window."

(Writing by Douglas Busvine, Editing by Timothy Heritage)