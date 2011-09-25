MOSCOW Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin's threat to boycott Russia's next government deals a blow to investor confidence but it is too early to count out the fiscal hawk and economic liberal.

Kudrin, the longest-serving finance minister among the Group of Eight industrial powers, has ruled out taking a government post if President Dmitry Medvedev swaps roles with Vladimir Putin to become prime minister after parliamentary and presidential elections.

However, Kudrin, who in 11 years in office has restored Russia's balance sheet to rude health after the traumatic domestic default and devaluation of 1998, could yet stake a claim to the premiership.

"Kudrin personifies Russia's macro- and fiscal stability. His departure would be a major blow to the Russian investment case," said Roland Nash, chief strategist at Russia-focussed hedge fund Verno Capital.

"But I don't think you should count him out quite yet. He is as close to Putin as Medvedev. Perhaps this is a bid for the role of prime minister."

Kudrin, 50, earned the respect of investors by running a string of fiscal surpluses in the boom years of Putin's first presidency and stashing Russia's oil export windfall in a rainy-day fund that alleviated the crisis that struck in 2008.

"Investors will definitely be unhappy with the prospect of Kudrin leaving the finance ministry and the cabinet," said Chris Weafer, chief strategist at brokerage Troika Dialog.

MEDVEDEV HUMILIATED

Some analysts and economists said the role reversal in Russia's ruling 'tandem', announced at a congress of the ruling United Russia party, barely disguised the humiliation endured by Medvedev in ceding Russia's highest office to his predecessor and mentor after just one term.

One economist, requesting anonymity, said Medvedev's usefulness to Putin could end the day after the December 4 parliamentary election, implying Kudrin could have a stab at the prime minister's job after the March presidential vote.

"You need to understand that Putin will stay in his seat at least until 2018, and possibly until 2024," said Sergei Aleksashenko, a veteran policy-maker and banker who is director of macroeconomic studies at Moscow's Higher School of Economics.

"Nobody knows how long Medvedev will stay in his seat."

Government officials said on Sunday, the last day of the United Russia congress, that Kudrin would have a role on Putin's team but steered clear of specifics.

Some sources have said he could take over the central bank. Kudrin declined to detail his plans.

CAPITAL FLIGHT

Kudrin's announcement will hardly help shore up confidence in Russian markets when they open on Monday after they ended last week in full retreat, with stocks plunging to their lowest since July 2010.

Bond spreads widened while the rouble fell 5 percent in the week to its lowest since August 2009, forcing the central bank to intervene heavily before shifting its target exchange-rate corridor lower three times on Friday.

Oleg Vyugin, chairman of MDM Bank, said local subsidiaries of European banks were aggressively dumping Russian assets to raise urgently needed liquidity for parents exposed to the risk of euro-zone sovereign default.

"Will Kudrin's statement add fuel to the fire? It won't add any optimism, of course," said Vyugin, formerly Russia's financial market regulator.

At least $50 billion (32 billion pounds) in capital has left Russia in the past year of political uncertainty. Some business leaders have moved their cash and lives abroad on fears an entrenched and corrupt elite, emboldened by Putin's return, will target their assets.

The fall from grace this month of Russia's third-richest man Mikhail Prokhorov, who blamed his removal as leader of a liberal party on the Kremlin, has buttressed those fears. Forbes magazine estimates Prokhorov's business fortune at $18 billion.

Putin did little to boost the confidence of the movers and shakers of Russian business by announcing in a keynote speech on Saturday he would raise taxes on consumption, property and assets.

"Will there be some kind of crackdown? Will the tax regime hit the rich?" said one senior investment banker.

"You are seeing capital flight. And that's people moving their assets offshore, moving to London, looking at doing other things."

NO CHOICE BUT TO REFORM

Kudrin cited irreconcilable differences with Medvedev on economic policy, but analysts say the real axe he has to grind concerns the job he has coveted since Putin sacked Mikhail Kasyanov as prime minister back in 2004.

They add Russia will have little choice but to embrace Kudrin's agenda of privatisation and reforms to pensions and taxes in the years ahead if it is to sustain investment-led growth above current rates of below 4 percent.

A critical early test of Putin's reform commitment will be whether he can force Russia's 18-year-old bid to join the World Trade Organisation -- where talks are now at an advanced stage -- over the line by the end of the year.

"What I think is clear, and important, is that a Putin PM will be a pro-market liberal," said Verno's Nash.

"The main goal of government has to be sustainable medium-term growth within a framework of macro- and political stability."

(Writing by Douglas Busvine)