MOSCOW Russian Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin was ousted on Monday after clashing with President Dmitry Medvedev, ending the 11-year tenure of the fiscal hawk who rebuilt Russia's finances after the trauma of the 1998 default and devaluation.

Following are comments from analysts on Kudrin's departure:

SERGEI GURIEV, RECTOR, NEW ECONOMIC SCHOOL IN MOSCOW:

Guriev said he had "no clue" who might replace Kudrin. "He is unique as he understands economics (and) sticks to his principles."

YULIA TSEPLIAYEVA, ECONOMIST AT BNP PARIBAS IN MOSCOW:

"Investors will take Kudrin's resignation extremely negatively, and capital outflows in this case would only accelerate."

ALEXEI DEVYATOV, CHIEF ECONOMIST AT URALSIB IN MOSCOW:

"There is no person who would be able to fully replace Kudrin at the moment -- he is a professional who has proven himself at home and abroad.

"It is hard to say who may be appointed to replace him, maybe one of Kudrin's deputies."

(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk and Alexei Anishchuk, Writing by Douglas Busvine, editing by Amie Ferris-Rotman)