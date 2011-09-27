Russia's Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin attends the Reuters Russia Investment Summit, with a photo of President Dmitry Medvedev seen in the background, in Moscow in this September 13, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov/Files

MOSCOW Russian former Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin said on Tuesday he had quit because of the fiscal risks the government was taking, and that he had offered to resign last February only to be turned down by Prime Minister Vladimir Putin.

The comments by Kudrin, 50, who restored Russia's public finances to health over his 11-year term following the rouble devaluation and default of 1998, showed that a policy rift had emerged much earlier than officials have admitted.

"Over the course of several months, despite my repeated objections, some made in public, decisions were taken in the sphere of budget policy that without doubt increased fiscal execution risks," Kudrin wrote in a resignation statement.

The announcement on Saturday by Putin and President Dmitry Medvedev, the leaders of Russia's ruling power 'tandem', that they would swap jobs after parliamentary and presidential elections appears to have been the last straw.

"I made my decision and stated my case. There was nothing emotional about it," Kudrin said.

Kudrin also said he had declined a proposal to lead Right Cause, a liberal party backed by the Kremlin, calling it "an artificial project that in fact discredits the idea of liberal democracy."

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by John Bowker)