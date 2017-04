MOSCOW Russia refuses to hold any talks on returning Crimea to Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We have nothing to give back. We are not holding any talks with anyone on returning Crimea," Lavrov told his annual news conference. "Crimea is a territory of the Russian Federation in full accordance with the expression of the will of its peoples."

(Reporting by Andrew Osborn and Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)