MOSCOW Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov will hold a three-way meeting with his U.S. and Saudi counterparts, John Kerry and Adel al-Jubeir, during a working visit to Qatar on Aug. 2 and 3, Russia's foreign ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry said Lavrov would also hold meetings with the emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, and foreign minister Khalid al-Attiyah.

It said Lavrov was visiting Qatar to discuss peace moves in Syria, Yemen and Libya, international consolidation against Islamic State, stability in the Persian Gulf, and bilateral relations between Russia and Qatar.

