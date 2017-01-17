May to meet Turkish President, PM on Saturday
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim in Ankara on Saturday, her spokesman said.
MOSCOW Russia expects to have a dialogue with the Trump administration on strategic stability, including on nuclear weapons, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.
Lavrov added to reporters that such a dialogue could cover hypersonic weapons, a U.S. missile shield in Europe, space weapons and nuclear testing.
He said that Russia was ready to meet with Donald Trump's administration to discuss these issues after the U.S. president-elect takes office.
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn and Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alexander Winning and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Lowe)
BEIJING/WASHINGTON China said on Tuesday it had "irrefutable" sovereignty over disputed islands in the South China Sea after the White House vowed to defend "international territories" in the strategic waterway.
BAGHDAD Iraqi forces have started preparing an offensive to capture the western side of Mosul from Islamic State, campaign commander Lieutenant General Abdul Ameer Rasheed Yarallah said.