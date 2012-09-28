MOSCOW Russia's Kremlin-controlled parliament on Friday silenced an opposition deputy for one month for calling fellow lawmakers "swindlers and thieves" - a phrase popular among President Vladimir Putin's critics to describe the ruling party.

Ilya Ponomaryov, a member of the opposition Just Russia party, was barred from addressing plenary sessions for a month from October 16. The leader of street protests against Putin's 12-year rule over Russia described his punishment as part of a wider clampdown on dissent since the former KGB spy's return to the presidency in May.

The move came just two weeks after ruling United Russia party deputies expelled another Just Russia member of parliament, Gennady Gudkov, over allegations he ran a business, which is illegal for elected officials.

Gudkov, who denies wrongdoing, has likened his expulsion to Soviet-era repression.

Ponomaryov, 37, said he expects he will also suffer Gudkov's fate. The duo were among only a handful of deputies who have taken part in demonstrations against Putin.

"I don't think the final decision on stripping me of my mandate has already been taken, but obviously it is necessary to get everything ready for it," he said, dressed in jeans and without a tie - a casual attire for which he has also been criticised by colleagues in parliament.

"They are sending signals that one should be more quiet."

More than two thirds of the deputies present in parliament on Friday voted for an ethics committee statement calling for Ponomaryov to be silenced over his "use of coarse, offensive expressions, hurting the honour and dignity of other State Duma deputies."

During a July debate, Ponomaryov referred to fellow deputies as "swindlers and thieves." The phrase coined by popular anti-corruption blogger Alexei Navalny has haunted United Russia, which has been accused by the opposition of fraud in elections in December 2011.

"Why have they taken it to be aimed at them? It shows they think this way of themselves," said Ponomaryov, who in the past held high-profile posts at Yukos, once Russia's biggest oil firm.

Defying increasingly tough measures by the Kremlin to crack down on dissent, Russia's opposition gathered tens of thousands in Moscow earlier this month for a rally demanding that Putin quit power.

United Russia has rushed through legislation to tighten its hold on its opponents, including laws levying huge fines for street protests, stiffer punishments for defamation and increased controls over civil society groups.

Investigators also searched the flats of several prominent opposition leaders during the summer and summoned them for questioning.

Navalny has also been accused of stealing timber from a state company, while another prominent Putin critic, billionaire Alexander Lebedev, was charged with hooliganism and battery over a televised punch-up.

