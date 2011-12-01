MOSCOW Russia's ruling tandem of President Dmitry Medvedev and Prime Minister Vladimir Putin campaigned together on Thursday, pledging pay rises three days before an election that will most likely see the ruling party lose its majority in parliament.

Sunday's parliamentary vote is the first electoral test since Putin announced plans to swap jobs with Medvedev next year, possibly extending his rule until 2024.

In a possible sign of public weariness over the prospect of Putin's return to the Kremlin, opinion polls have shown that his party would lose its two-thirds constitutional majority, threatening to undermine Putin's control over parliament.

Putin, 59, president from 2000-2008, is still expected to slide back easily into the presidency in a vote in March. The constitution now permits presidents to serve two consecutive terms of six years each, which would see him lead until 2024.

Speaking to party supporters, Putin reiterated his pledge that Medvedev's future as prime minister depended on the ruling party's performance and was not a secure job swap. Putin has distanced himself from the party, whose image has been tarnished by allegations of corruption.

In remarks characteristic of United Russia, which caters to underpaid public sector workers, the two stressed the need to increase the salaries of kindergarten teachers and medical workers by using Russia's energy revenues.

Talking to supporters who had gathered in central Moscow, the leaders' speeches were routinely broken by rapturous applause and cries of gratitude.

Putin also stressed the importance of modernising the country away from its dependence on energy and commodities. "Modernisation is a policy which should alter the conscience of our society," Putin said.

In his speech, Medvedev repeated threats of counter measures against U.S. plans to deploy its missile defence in Europe. But he insisted this was not pre-election talk but steps the West "pushed" him to take.

The latest survey by Russia's top independent pollster Levada showed the party would win 252-253 places in the 450-seat Duma, down from the 315 seats it has now.

The expressions of public dismay range from soaring anti-government activity on the Internet to a recent public booing of Putin at a sports competition.

(Writing By Alexei Anishchuk Editing by Maria Golovnina)