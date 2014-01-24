Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favourite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc .
MOSCOW Russian hypermarket chain Lenta, part-owned by U.S. private equity firm TPG TPG.UL and Russia's VTB Capital (VTBR.MM), plans a stock market flotation in London before the end of next month, two financial market sources said on Friday.
"The deal is proposed to be done before end of February but there is no decision yet," one source close to the deal said. Another source also said the deal was planned for February.
Lenta declined to comment.
Last year, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters earlier Lenta had picked JP Morgan (JPM.N), Credit Suisse CSGN.VX, UBS UBSN.VX, Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and VTB for a possible London stock market debut that could raise at least $1 billion.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Additional reporting and writing by Maria Kiselyova. Editing by Jane Merriman)
FRANKFURT Former Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech is set to lose his board seat at Porsche SE , in which Germany's billionaire families Porsche and Piech have pooled their holding in Europe's largest carmaker, a German weekly reported.
LONDON HSBC Holdings Plc is lining up Mark Tucker, currently chief executive of insurer AIA Group Ltd , to be the next chairman of Europe's biggest bank, Britain's Sky News reported on Saturday.