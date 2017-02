MOSCOW A Russian court on Thursday sentenced British investment fund head William Browder in absentia to nine years in prison for tax evasion after trying him along with late lawyer Sergei Magnitsky.

Browder lives in Britain and Russia's options for jailing him are limited. Interpol has refused to include him on its international search list after deciding that Russia's case against him was political.

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Douglas Busvine)