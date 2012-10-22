MOSCOW Rosneft shares outperformed Moscow's declining bourses for a fourth day running on Monday on expectations the company is close to strengthening its control over the country's oil industry.

The rouble was weaker, pressured by a broad correction in higher-risk emerging markets and reflecting the fragility of crude prices which were recovering slightly towards $111 a barrel after last week's 4 percent fall.

At 0740 GMT, Rosneft was trading 0.5 percent up, with investors awaiting the announcement of British oil company BP's sale of its 50 percent stake in Russian venture TNK-BP to the state-run company [ID:nL5E8LM23U].

The benchmark RTS index fell 0.46 percent to 1,487.63 points, while rouble-traded MICEX lost 0.23 percent at 1,456.63 points.

"Rosneft is now set to become the world's largest oil producer, with capacity of around 3.4 million barrel per day," analysts at the Open financial company in Moscow, wrote in a note.

"We continue to view the deal with BP as very supportive for the valuations of Russian oil assets."

While Rosneft shares have risen 2.5 percent, according to Reuters calculations, since talks on bidding for the BP's stake in TNK-BP intensified last week, MICEX has lost 1.2 percent during that time. The decline at MICEX is to continue, analysts said.

"MICEX is likely to get down very close to the 1,450 points threshold and may even try to fall below it," Anastasia Sosnova, an analyst at Rossiysky Capital, said.

Investors' concerns about the global economy and the euro zone's crisis have pressured Moscow bourses. Falls for shares in the United States on Friday weighed on Moscow on Monday.

Data showing that the Russian economy grew by annual 2.

"This is well below the 4.5 percent growth recorded in first half and raises concerns as to whether the economy is slowing much faster than had been expected," Chris Weafer, chief strategist at Sberbank Investment Research, wrote in a note.

The rouble was 0.1 percent weaker against the dollar at 30.92 and 0.27 percent down versus the euro at 40.37.

It was 0.24 percent lower at 35.16 against the dollar-euro basket.

Monthly tax liabilities have softened the rouble's decline on Monday and will continue to do so throughout the end of the month.

"In regards to the basket, we're likely to remain in the 35.00-35.20 roubles range," said Igor Akinshin from Alfa Bank.

Prices for Russian debt also fell across the board. The yield on the country's benchmark Eurobond maturing in 2030 rose to 2.76 percent, from 2.72 percent seen on Friday.

(Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov; Writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Patrick Graham)