MOSCOW The Russian rouble fell early on Friday, weighed down by profit-taking before a long holiday weekend, which outweighed a firming of the oil price after a slide the previous day.

At 0838 GMT, the rouble was 0.8 percent weaker against the dollar at 50.72 and down 0.7 percent to 56.99 versus the euro.

International oil benchmark Brent, which hit a 2015 high of $69.63 per barrel on Wednesday, has since retreated, falling sharply on Thursday evening.

On Friday, however, Brent strengthened 0.5 percent to around $65.9 per barrel.

Analysts said the rouble's decline on Friday was linked to a forthcoming three-day weekend because of the Victory Day public holiday, with thin trading contributing to volatility.

"Ahead of the long weekend some investors prefer to fix profits," Veles Capital analyst Vasily Tanurkov said in a note.

VTB Capital analysts said in a note that the rouble's current levels appeared justified assuming that oil prices trade in the range of $65-70 per barrel until the end of the year, and negative consequences from Russian companies' lack of access to international capital markets dissipate.

They emphasised, however, that external debt redemptions would be heavier in June than in April and May, a factor that may put pressure on the rouble.

Russian stock indexes were mixed on Friday, reflecting the impact of the weaker rouble.

The dollar-based RTS index was down 0.6 percent to 1,053 points while the rouble-based MICEX was up 0.6 percent to 1,696 points.

