MOSCOW Russia's rouble and shares rallied on Tuesday, lifted by stronger oil prices which firmed after China's gross domestic product growth met forecasts.

At 0740 GMT, the rouble was 1.0 percent stronger against the dollar at 78.52 and had gained 1.2 percent to 85.37 versus the euro.

International oil benchmark Brent was up 3.1 percent at $29.4 a barrel.

The price of oil, Russia's main export, rose after eagerly-awaited economic growth data for China showed its economy grew by 6.9 percent in 2015 and by 6.8 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter.

Although the growth rate was the slowest in 25 years, it came in line with forecasts, causing relief on global markets which have plunged in recent weeks on fears that China was heading for a hard landing.

"The data showed that fears about the Chinese economy are excessive and even data in line with expectations was a reason for a rise in the Chinese market, which also affected oil prices," said Vasily Tanurkov, analyst at Veles Capital brokerage.

Russian share indexes also bounced on Tuesday.

The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 2.7 percent to 665 points, while the rouble-based MICEX was 2.2 percent higher at 1,658 points.

(Reporting By Jason Bush)