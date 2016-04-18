A vendor places Russian rouble banknotes into a cash register at a grocery shop in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

MOSCOW The Russian rouble fell sharply on Monday morning, following down global oil prices after a meeting of major oil producers in Doha on Sunday failed to reach a deal to freeze global output.

At 0825 GMT, the rouble was 2 percent weaker against the dollar at 67.79 and had lost 2.1 percent to 76.59 versus the euro.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 4.5 percent at $41.3 a barrel.

The rouble had rallied with oil in the weeks leading up to the Doha meeting, where major OPEC producers and Russia had been expected to agree to freeze their production at January levels.

But the plan fell apart as Saudi Arabia was unwilling to sign up to the deal without the participation of its regional rival Iran, which has adamantly refused to join any freeze.

Igor Kovalev, an analyst at Instaforex, said in a note the rouble was likely to weaken into the range of 68-69 roubles per dollar on Monday and may weaken to 70 in the coming days.

However, he said the negative impact on the rouble was limited by the oil price holding above $40 per barrel, and also by the need for exporters to sell forex in the run-up to Russia's end-of-month tax period.

Russian share indexes also fell sharply on Monday in reaction to the collapse of the Doha talks.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 3.2 percent to 876 points, while the rouble-based MICEX was 1.2 percent lower at 1,885 points.

