A vendor places a Russian 100-rouble banknote taken from a customer into a cash register at a houseware shop in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

MOSCOW The Russian rouble rose on Friday, firming with the oil price which reversed losses seen the previous day, continuing the volatile pattern seen this week.

At 0755 GMT, the rouble was 0.8 percent stronger against the dollar at 66.34 and up also 0.8 percent to 74.84 versus the euro.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1 percent at $45 a barrel.

The rouble had slid 2.8 percent against the dollar on Thursday as Brent fell back from 2016 highs above $46 per barrel. However, oil markets were in more bullish mood on Friday.

The Russian currency is also being supported by conversions of forex ahead of monthly tax payments, with Mineral Extraction Tax falling due on Monday.

"In the event of stable oil prices nothing is stopping the USD/RUB pair from again testing the 65 mark against the dollar, however consolidation in the range 66-67 is more likely," Rosbank analysts said in a note.

Russian share indexes were little unchanged.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was flat at 927 points, while the rouble-based MICEX was 0.1 percent lower at 1,948 points.

(Reporting By Jason Bush; Editing by Lidia Kelly)