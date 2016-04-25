A vendor places Russian rouble banknotes into a cash register at a grocery shop in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

MOSCOW The Russian rouble fell back on Monday, retreating with the oil price which failed to hold above $45 per barrel after rallying last week.

At 0745 GMT, the rouble was 0.4 percent weaker against the dollar at 66.74 and had lost 0.5 percent to 75.08 versus the euro.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.9 percent at $44.7 a barrel, as traders cashed in on last week's rally.

The rouble continued to receive temporary support from forex conversions for monthly tax payments, as the largest monthly tax, Mineral Extraction Tax, falls today.

"Today the rouble may again attempt to protest the level of 66 to the dollar, however if oil doesn't return to growth one shouldn't count on a sustained rise in the currency," Instaforex analyst Igor Kovalev said in a note.

Russian share indexes also fell back on Monday, following the oil price and weaker global equity markets.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.9 percent to 923 points, while the rouble-based MICEX was 0.6 percent lower at 1,956 points.

(Reporting By Jason Bush)