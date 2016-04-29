A customer holds a Russian 5,000-rouble as she buys food at a grocery shop in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

MOSCOW The Russian rouble opened stronger on Friday, boosted by the rising price of oil which ticked above $48 per barrel ahead of a Russian central bank meeting which is expected to leave rates on hold.

At 0745 GMT, the rouble was 0.7 percent stronger against the dollar at 64.25 and had gained 0.3 percent to 73.17 versus the euro.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.4 percent at $48.35 a barrel, rising above $48 a barrel for the first time since early November.

Both oil and the rouble are being supported by a weakening U.S. dollar, which is under pressure after weak first quarter U.S. GDP data and after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it was in no rush to raise rates.

Russia's own central bank is meeting later on Friday to discuss interest rate policy. It is expected to leave its main lending rate on hold at 11 percent.

Analysts said the rouble may weaken towards the end of the day as investors cut their risk exposure ahead of a long weekend. Russia has May public holidays on Monday and Tuesday.

"In the course of the day the (dollar/rouble) pair may again test the 64 rouble level. However at the end of trades, most probably, it will correct to the region of 65-65.5 on potential fixation of profits," Instaforex analyst Igor Kovalev said in a note.

Russian share indexes slipped, following weaker global markets.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.2 percent to 963 points, while the rouble-based MICEX was 0.3 percent lower at 1,965 points.

For rouble poll data see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/fx-polls?RIC=RUB=

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s

(Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by Andrew Osborn)