MOSCOW The Russian rouble opened sharply weaker on Wednesday because of steep falls in global oil prices since markets in Moscow were last open on Friday.

At 0710 GMT, the rouble was 2.5 percent weaker since Friday's close against the dollar at 66.26 and had lost 2.9 percent to trade at 76.25 versus the euro.

Brent crude oil, a benchmark for Russia's main export, is down over 6 percent since the end of last week.

On Wednesday Brent edged up 0.2 percent to around $45.1 a barrel.

"While the rouble was 'on holiday', oil decisively corrected lower," Igor Kovalev at InstaForex said in a note. "That means the Russian currency faces a rather aggressive decline during today's trading."

Russian share indexes on Wednesday were also badly hit by the recent slump in oil prices.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 2.5 percent to 927 points, while the rouble-based MICEX was 0.2 percent lower at 1,949 points.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Lidia Kelly)