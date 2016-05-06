Russian rouble banknotes are seen in this illustration picture taken in Moscow, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev/File Photo

MOSCOW The Russian rouble moved lower on Friday, retreating with the price of oil which has fallen back below $45 per barrel, weighed down by a strengthening U.S. dollar.

At 0750 GMT, the rouble was 0.3 percent weaker against the dollar at 66.12 and had lost 0.5 percent to 75.51 versus the euro.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.4 percent at $44.9 a barrel, as a stronger U.S. dollar outweighed supply disruptions in Canada.

"Trading activity in the rouble remains without ideas and dictated by fluctuations in oil prices," analysts at Rosbank said in note.

Instaforex analyst Igor Kovalev said in a note that an additional risk factor for the rouble on Friday was investors' desire to lock in profits ahead of a long weekend.

Monday is a public holiday in Russia.

Russian share indexes also fell back.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 1.1 percent to 906 points, while the rouble-based MICEX was 0.3 percent lower at 1,901 points.

(Reporting By Jason Bush; Editing by Andrew Osborn)