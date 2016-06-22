Russian rouble coins are seen in this picture illustration taken June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev/Illustration

MOSCOW The Russian rouble was little changed on Wednesday, edging up against the dollar but down against the euro, as nerves about Britain's European Union referendum counteracted a higher oil price.

At 0730 GMT, the rouble was 0.1 percent stronger against the dollar at 63.66 but was down three kopecks at 71.79 versus the euro.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.8 percent at $51 a barrel, after American Petroleum Industry data on Tuesday showed a large fall in crude inventories.

Analysts said the rouble was also being supported by foreign currency sales by exporters ahead of monthly tax payments and upcoming dividend payments.

However, risk appetite is muted ahead of tomorrow's British referendum.

"A result in favour of leaving the EU is capable of having a negative impact on commodity and stock prices, not to mention the currency market," VTB24 analyst Stanislav Kleshchev said in a note. "For more cautious investors it's expedient to reduce risk assets in the course of today's trades."

Russian share indexes were mixed. The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.6 percent to 943 points, while the rouble-based MICEX was flat at 1,905 points.

