MOSCOW Russia's rouble fell on Thursday, as traders expected the central bank to cut its main lending rate at a regular monetary policy meeting later in the day.

At 0910 GMT, the rouble was around 0.7 percent weaker against the dollar at 51.40 and lost 1.3 percent to trade at 57.50 versus the euro.

The discrepancy between the rouble's position against the two currencies was due to a weaker dollar on global markets. The greenback fell 0.6 percent against a basket of major currencies on concern over the U.S. economy's prospects.

The Russian central bank will publish its decision on its key rate at around 1030 GMT, with analysts predicting a rate cut of at least 100 basis points (bps) from its current level of 14 percent.

"Given that two ministers from the financial economic bloc are expected to visit the meeting, the market's view about a possible 'aggressive' cut in the key rate (by 200 bps and more) is gathering greater support," Rosbank analysts said in a note.

The central bank has invited Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev to its rates meeting.

Although neither Siluanov nor Ulyukayev will be able to vote on rates, both have argued in favour of rate cuts recently and some analysts say their presence at the meeting could sway the board to opt for a sharper cut.

The rouble weakened sharply on Monday as expectations started building that the central bank would cut rates but has since received a boost from a weaker dollar and higher oil prices.

Brent crude was trading 0.3 percent up on the day on Thursday at around $66 a barrel, after touching a 2015 high a day earlier. Oil is a key driver for all Russian assets given that it is Russia's main export earner.

Russian share indexes were mixed in early trade.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was broadly flat at 1,031 points, while its rouble-based peer MICEX traded 0.8 percent higher at 1,683 points.

