MOSCOW Russia's rouble slipped against the dollar but rose against the euro on Tuesday, as traders repositioned after moves on global markets during a four-day holiday weekend when Russian markets were closed.

Analysts said trading was likely to be volatile and volumes low as many market participants would not return to work until after another holiday weekend on May 9 to 11 to mark the anniversary of the end of World War Two in Europe.

At 0738 GMT, the rouble was around 0.2 percent weaker against the dollar at 51.80 but gained 0.8 percent to trade at 57.48 versus the euro.

The rouble had opened as much as 1 percent weaker against the dollar.

The discrepancy in the rouble's position against the two currencies was due to the dollar strengthening against the euro-zone currency since Russian markets closed on Thursday.

"We expect that volatility could grow on the market due to the reduced presence of corporate players who give the market its depth and liquidity," Dmitry Polevoy, chief Russia economist at ING Bank, said in a note.

Russian exporters typically support the rouble towards the end of each month by converting foreign currency into roubles to meet tax payments. The tax period ended last week.

Brent crude oil, a driver for Russian assets, was trading at around $66.5 a barrel, little changed on the day or since the end of trading on Thursday.

Russian shares edged higher early on Tuesday.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 1 percent to 1,039 points, while its rouble-based peer MICEX traded 1.2 percent higher at 1,708 points.

