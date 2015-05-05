Bank of Japan Governor Gov Kuroda - No comment on FX levels
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday declined to comment on what the appropriate level for the yen is, saying foreign exchange policy is decided by the finance ministry.
MOSCOW Russia's rouble slipped against the dollar but rose against the euro on Tuesday, as traders repositioned after moves on global markets during a four-day holiday weekend when Russian markets were closed.
Analysts said trading was likely to be volatile and volumes low as many market participants would not return to work until after another holiday weekend on May 9 to 11 to mark the anniversary of the end of World War Two in Europe.
At 0738 GMT, the rouble was around 0.2 percent weaker against the dollar at 51.80 but gained 0.8 percent to trade at 57.48 versus the euro.
The rouble had opened as much as 1 percent weaker against the dollar.
The discrepancy in the rouble's position against the two currencies was due to the dollar strengthening against the euro-zone currency since Russian markets closed on Thursday.
"We expect that volatility could grow on the market due to the reduced presence of corporate players who give the market its depth and liquidity," Dmitry Polevoy, chief Russia economist at ING Bank, said in a note.
Russian exporters typically support the rouble towards the end of each month by converting foreign currency into roubles to meet tax payments. The tax period ended last week.
Brent crude oil, a driver for Russian assets, was trading at around $66.5 a barrel, little changed on the day or since the end of trading on Thursday.
Russian shares edged higher early on Tuesday.
The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 1 percent to 1,039 points, while its rouble-based peer MICEX traded 1.2 percent higher at 1,708 points.
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's rand fell more than 2 percent on Monday to its weakest in almost three months after S&P Global Ratings cut the country's credit score to sub-investment grade with a negative outlook after last week's dismissal of the South African finance minister.
LONDON Sterling skidded on Monday after data showed British manufacturing lost momentum last month, the latest sign the economy may be running out of steam after its surprising resilience in the wake of last year's Brexit vote.