MOSCOW Russia's rouble strengthened sharply on Wednesday, helped by oil prices hitting a new 2015 high and the U.S. dollar weakening on global markets.

At 0845 GMT, the rouble was around 1.2 percent stronger against the dollar at 49.89 and gained 0.7 percent to trade at 56.09 versus the euro.

The rouble moved below 50 roubles per dollar for the first time since April 17, extending a recent rally that has seen the Russian currency strengthen by some 18 percent against the dollar in 2015.

"Such a trend, if it continues, will only bring larger rate cuts from the Russian central bank as policymakers definitely do not want further rapid rouble appreciation," analysts at Commerzbank said in a note.

A stronger rouble risks inflating Russia's budget deficit by reducing oil revenues in rouble terms.

Brent crude oil was trading at $69, up 2.2 percent on the day <O/R>. The dollar fell around 0.3 percent against a basket of currencies.

Analysts said rouble trading this week is likely to be volatile as volumes will be thin, with many traders on holiday because of a series of Russian public holidays in early May.

"Apart from expensive oil, support could be coming from selling of long positions in foreign currency that were opened for the public holidays because of risks of an escalation in east Ukraine," a currency dealer at a large Western bank said.

"Another factor could be Norilsk Nickel selling forex for the planned buyback of its shares."

Norilsk Nickel, one of the world's largest nickel producers, said in late March it planned to buy back up to $500 million (329 million pounds) of its shares in 2015.

Russian share indexes were mixed on Wednesday.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.5 percent to 1,078 points, while its rouble-based peer MICEX traded 0.8 percent lower at 1,708 points. The RTS briefly touched its highest since November.

Russia's Finance Ministry will offer 25 billion roubles ($500 million) worth of OFZ treasury bonds at two auctions on Wednesday.

