MOSCOW Russia's rouble edged up on Tuesday after a three-day holiday weekend, supported by a firmer oil price.

At 0805 GMT, the rouble was 0.5 percent stronger against the dollar at 50.81 and up 0.25 percent to 57.08 versus the euro.

The rouble fell 1.2 percent against the dollar on Friday as investors typically fix profits before extended holidays.

Brent crude oil, an important driver for all Russian assets, was trading 0.6 percent higher on the day at just over $65.3 a barrel, little changed from its close on Friday.

Veles Capital analyst Alexander Kostyukov said in a note that the external backdrop for Russian assets was moderately positive on Tuesday as the main event during the holiday period was the Chinese central bank's decision to cut interest rates.

China is a major market for Russian commodities and the state of its economy helps drive the global oil price.

ForexClub analyst Alena Afanasieva said in a note: "The main factors influencing USD/RUB, as before, remain the dynamics of the dollar and oil. Considering that both assets at the moment have reached a consolidation stage its entirely likely that Tuesday will be quite calm for the rouble."

Russian stock indexes were little changed on Tuesday, with the rouble-based MICEX index flat at 1,708 points and the dollar-based RTS down 0.1 percent at 1,058 points.

