MOSCOW The Russian rouble strengthened on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous day and hitting its highest since late November in early trade, as oil prices rose and the end-of-month tax period approached.

At 0735 GMT, the rouble was around 1.2 percent stronger against the dollar at 49.37 and had gained 0.8 percent to 55.55 versus the euro.

Brent crude oil was trading around 0.8 percent higher at around $67.4 a barrel. Oil is an important driver for all Russian assets since it is the country's chief export.

"The Russian currency is supported by positive dynamics for oil prices and an active rally in emerging market currencies," analysts at Rosbank said in a note. "The situation with foreign-currency liquidity remains favourable."

Russia's end-of-month tax period starts on May 15, promising to provide further support to the rouble.

Large exporters convert a portion of their foreign-currency revenues into roubles to pay taxes near the end of each month, underpinning the rouble.

Russian share indexes were mixed on Wednesday, reflecting moves in the currency.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 1.2 percent to 1,082 points, while its rouble-based peer MICEX was 0.4 percent lower at 1,697 points.

Shares in Surgutneftegaz (SNGS_p.MM) jumped 4 percent after the oil producer denied a media report by Bloomberg that it could buy a stake in top oil producer Rosneft.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)