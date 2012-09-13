HSBC drags FTSE lower
LONDON British shares lost 0.2 percent on Tuesday, weighed by banking stocks as a week of full-year earnings releases for major listed banks began with HSBC's profit slump.
MOSCOW Russia's MD Medical Group (MDMG), a major private healthcare provider, is planning an initial public offering of shares in London and has picked JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank to arrange the issue, several financial market sources said on Thursday.
The sources did not specify the size of the offering. The company declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
MDMG was set up in 2010 and is controlled by Mark Kurtser, a senior official in Moscow's health service. The group runs nine clinics, including Moscow's Perinatal care centre and Mat' i Ditya clinic chain.
The company is one of Russia's largest private healthcare providers, according to its CEO Yelena Mladova.
MDMG could become the first Russian company in the sector to go public in London. Earlier, oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema (AFKS.MM) (SSAq.L), controlled by billionaire Vladimir Yevtushenkov, said it did not rule out an IPO of its healthcare assets that comprise the Medsi clinic chain.
Russia's healthcare system, still largely reliant on Soviet-era infrastructure and technologies, has witnessed growing demand for quality medical assistance. Privately-run clinics have grown in number significantly over the past decade.
(Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Maria Kiselyova and David Holmes)
LONDON British shares lost 0.2 percent on Tuesday, weighed by banking stocks as a week of full-year earnings releases for major listed banks began with HSBC's profit slump.
LONDON, (Reuters) – - Chancellor Philip Hammond appears to be on track to meet his first budget deficit target after a strong tax payments in January, reflecting the economy's resilient response to last year's Brexit vote.
LONDON/BRUSSELS Britain's plan to free Royal Bank of Scotland from an obligation to sell more than 300 branches risks a clash with the European Commission weeks before the government is due to start formal talks to leave the trading bloc.