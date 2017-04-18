MOSCOW Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov is in talks to sell his RBC media holding, which angered some in the Kremlin with its reporting on the business interests of people close to President Vladimir Putin, according to people briefed on the discussions.

The talks come a year after Russian law enforcement conducted searches of Prokhorov's offices. At the time, sources close to the media group told Reuters the searches were prompted by Kremlin anger at the revelations it published, though the Kremlin has denied this link.

The searches sparked market speculation -- denied by Prokhorov's holding company Onexim -- that he was considering selling some of his Russian assets.

The other assets include stakes in aluminium giant Rusal, power generator Quadra and financial businesses Renaissance Credit, Renaissance Capital and IFC Bank.

Russian businessman Grigory Berezkin, who has stakes in utility companies, is in talks to buy the RBC media holding from Prokhorov, Marianna Belousova, a spokeswoman for Berezkin, said on Tuesday.

Belousova declined to give further details on the talks. RBC referred questions on the subject to Onexim group, which declined to comment.

Staff members at RBC were told last week that there was a candidate for the purchase of the holding, a source at the media group told Reuters.

VTB Capital, the investment banking arm of state-owned lender VTB, is consulting one of the parties to the potential deal, a source with one of the parties told Reuters. VTB Capital declined to comment.

