Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin said on Saturday he will run for president in March 2012, ending uncertainty over whether he would return to the Kremlin or endorse his protege, President Dmitry Medvedev, for a new term.

Here is a short timeline on the two leaders, who say they agree on almost every major issue:

December 31, 1999 - Russian President Boris Yeltsin steps down, making Prime Minister Putin the acting president.

March 26, 2000 - Putin wins the presidential election with 53 percent of the vote.

December 10, 2007 - Putin presents long-time ally Medvedev as his preferred successor and says he will become prime minister and lead the largest party in parliament. Putin's support makes Medvedev's victory in the March 2 presidential election certain.

May 8, 2008 - Putin becomes prime minister a day after Medvedev's inauguration as president.

September 11, 2009 - Putin says he has not yet decided whether to run for president in 2012 when Medvedev's term ends, in comments timed a day after Medvedev published his vision for Russia's economic and political reform.

June 1, 2010 - Medvedev criticises Putin's government for ignoring environmental problems and says he is ready to throw the weight of his presidency behind the issue.

-- At a meeting with government officials and ecologists near Moscow, Medvedev says Putin's decision to reopen the Baikal pulp and paper plant mill that ecologists say poisons the world's largest freshwater lake is not final.

June 17 - Putin steals the headlines from Medvedev by overseeing a major energy deal before the president hosted Russia's biggest international investors' event.

-- Putin oversaw the signing ceremony between Chevron and Russia's Rosneft, which agreed jointly to invest $1 billion in a Black Sea oil exploration project. The deal later collapsed.

December 16 - Putin says Mikhail Khodorkovsky belongs in jail and suggests that the imprisoned tycoon, whom he has compared to American gangster Al Capone, was behind a string of murders.

December 24 - Medvedev says neither he nor any other government official has the right to comment on the second trial of Khodorkovsky before the verdict is announced.

January 14, 2011 - Putin blesses BP's $16 billion share swap with state-controlled Rosneft. The deal later collapses after BP's partners in its TNK-BP Russian venture oppose the deal. Medvedev says in May that those who prepared the deal should have done proper due diligence.

March 2 - Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev accuses Russia's leaders of rolling back democracy and advises Putin to learn from the Arab experience.

March 21 - Medvedev appears to rebuke Putin for comparing Western calls for action on Libya with the crusades in the sharpest public difference between Russia's ruling 'tandem'.

March 31 - Medvedev orders the removal of ministers from boards of state firms, a move that forces Putin ally Igor Sechin from his post as Rosneft chairman.

May 13 - Medvedev says Russia could face civil war or stagnation if too much power was concentrated in the hands of one man, an apparent jibe at Putin.

June 17 - Medvedev warns that Russia will face stagnation if it fails to modernise and, in veiled criticism of the political system under Putin, said it must avoid one-man rule.

June 20 - Medvedev indicates he and Putin would not compete for the presidency. "Competition between us could undermine the tasks and the aims that we have been realising in recent years."

June 21 - Putin dismisses speculation of a rift with Medvedev, saying he and his protege share a "joint programme" for Russia's development. Asked about Medvedev's pledge to reduce the role of the state, reform the justice system and fight corruption, Putin says it is a "joint programme with President Medvedev."

June 23 - Putin says the government has not yet found the money to pay for a payroll tax cut proposed by Medvedev. "Lost revenue resulting from a cut in the payroll tax amount to hundreds of billions of roubles. Honestly speaking, I do not know yet where to get it from," Putin tells a farmers' conference.

August 16 - Medvedev and Putin meet for walks on the Volga river in southern Russia, in a day-long meeting. The two are believed to be close to a decision on who will run in 2012.

August 30 - Exxon Mobil Corp and Rosneft sign an agreement to extract oil and gas from the Russian Arctic, the most significant U.S.-Russian corporate deal since President Barack Obama began a push to improve ties. Putin attends the signing.

September 24 - At a conference of Putin's United Russia party, Putin and Medvedev lay out plans for Putin to return to the presidency and Medvedev to take his place as prime minister, though they leave unclear when the latter might occur.

Medvedev will lead United Russia's candidate list in a December parliamentary election.

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)