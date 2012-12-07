MOSCOW MegaFon (MFON.MM) (MFONq.L), Russia's No.2 mobile operator, has completed a $1.07 billion deal to buy a stake in cellphone retailer Euroset to expand the number of shops through which it can sell its services.

MegaFon MGFON.UL, controlled by Russia's richest man Alisher Usmanov, announced plans in October to buy half of Euroset.

Under the deal, Lefbord Investments - owned equally by MegaFon and Usmanov's Garsdale vehicle - has bought 50 percent of Euroset for $1.07 billion. It will pay an additional $100 million if Euroset meets certain targets.

After one year, MegaFon will buy Garsdale's stake in Lefbord, gaining full control over 50 percent of Euroset, MegaFon said on Friday.

Rival Vimpelcom VIP.N holds the other 50 percent stake in Euroset, which has 5,500 stores in Russia and Belarus. MegaFon runs 1,750 of its own stores and 2,000 franchisee shops, according to VTB analysts.

MegaFon competes against Russia's biggest operator MTS (MBT.N) and No.3 Vimpelcom.

MegaFon in November raised $1.7 billion in an initial public offering in London and Moscow.

