MOSCOW Russian mobile phone company MegaFon MGFON.UL said on Monday it will not start a roadshow for a stock market listing in London and Moscow until the release and evaluation of its third-quarter financial results.

MegaFon is seeking to raise around $2 billion from its initial public offering, sources have said. The listing could be the biggest by a Russian company since that of internet firm Yandex (YNDX.O) last year.

Despite the delay, MegaFon said in a statement that investor interest "has been exceptionally strong and the company is looking forward to commencing its roadshow in due course."

The company expects to announce third-quarter results in early November, a spokeswoman added.

MegaFon, Russia's No.2 mobile phone company, is controlled by the country's richest man, Alisher Usmanov, who has a stake of just over 50 percent. It had been expected to float a stake of around 15 percent, sources close to the deal had said.

Scandinavian telecoms group Teliasonera TLSTN.ST is a minority shareholder and is expected to sell shares in the IPO. MegaFon would also sell stock acquired in its buyout of minority owner Mikhail Fridman last April.

