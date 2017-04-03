Sky and Virgin Media join forces for targeted TV advertising
LONDON British pay-TV rivals Sky and Liberty Global's Virgin Media will team up to offer advertisers access to more than 30 million TV viewers in Britain and Ireland.
MOSCOW Fifty people have been injured by the blasts in St Petersburg's metro system on Monday, Andrey Kibitov, the head of the city governor's press service said on Twitter.
Seventeen ambulances are currently treating the injured, Kibitov said.
All the city's metro stations have been closed, Interfax earlier reported. Ten people have been killed in the incident, a source in Russian emergency services earlier told Reuters.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; writing by Sujata Rao)
LONDON British mid caps were poised for their worst one-day fall this year on Thursday as a sharp slowdown in British retail sales last month offered the latest sign of darkening clouds over firms exposed to the domestic economy.
DOHA A $12 billion deal to buy Boeing F-15 U.S. fighter jets shows Qatar has deep-rooted support from Washington, a Qatari official said on Thursday, adding that its rift with some other Arab states had not hurt the U.S. relationship with Doha.