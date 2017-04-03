MOSCOW Fifty people have been injured by the blasts in St Petersburg's metro system on Monday, Andrey Kibitov, the head of the city governor's press service said on Twitter.

Seventeen ambulances are currently treating the injured, Kibitov said.

All the city's metro stations have been closed, Interfax earlier reported. Ten people have been killed in the incident, a source in Russian emergency services earlier told Reuters.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; writing by Sujata Rao)